'There is a sense of destiny’ – Voices of Wembley: Dan 'HLTCO' Cook

Next up in our series we hear from fanatical Palace fan, Dan Cook, the man better known by his online pseudonym 'HLTCO'. Here he speaks about Saturday's showdown with Manchester City and what it will mean to him to see Palace back at Wembley, for just the third FA Cup final in club history.

Q: Does this final, at least in the build-up, feel different to last FA Cup final in 2016?

A: The performance in the semi-final against Aston Villa has given every Palace fan, not necessarily an expectation of success in a final, but it now does feel different this time around, compared with 2016.

I'm not trying to sort of throw shade on the team from that season, because they did a fantastic job to get there. But you look at the quality of our players, you look at the age profile this time around, and I think there is this real steely belief in that group.

I think there's a lot to be said as well for the fact that, [Jefferson] Lerma made it to a final in the Copa of America, so did Daniel Muñoz, you had all the England contingent getting to the Euro 2024 final, you had [JP] Mateta reaching the Olympic final. So all of these individuals who have gone away and represented their countries last summer, got close to winning and did so playing some fantastic stuff along the way, they will have that experience of what it's like to lose in one of these.

I don't think it would have dented them, in fact I think they will redouble their efforts. So there is a sense of destiny for us. Obviously, that has to be tinged with logic given the fact that we're taking on Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

In 2016, our league form going into the final wasn't great. We had the memorable win against Norwich when Jason Puncheon scored 'that goal', but bar that win, the backdrop wasn't ideal.

Things have been far more solid league form-wise this season and to be honest, if we hadn't had the tricky start to the campaign, we would still be very much in contention for a Europa League or UEFA Conference place, via our league position, regardless of the cup final.