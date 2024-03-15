Toby Wait reaps rewards from ‘Bike to’ challenge

As in previous years, the event is split over two days: on the first day this year, riders will set off from Selhurst Park to travel 111 miles up through the Oxford countryside, before stopping off for the night in a hotel in Warwickshire.

The next morning, riders will complete the remaining 49 miles to the Molineux – with enough time for a shower, lunch and a drink before Palace’s final away game of the season.

Riders can choose between the Challenge and Ultra ride options, where Challenge riders will be offered a minibus boost to the first refreshment stop on day one and two.

There’s no doubt that a ‘Bike to’ event presents quite a challenge, for cyclists of any level of experience, but Toby was impressed by the support he received throughout the journey.

“Cycling in a big group is very different to cycling on your own,” he explained. “You've got to be with other people, work out with other people, try not to crash into other people… and try not to fall over, which is embarrassing!

“My worries were cycling in a group, cycling through London, and having to put Lycra on! But actually, my worries were alleviated very much from the word ‘go’. We had amazing cyclists that came with us.

“The way it was organised and the way you were looked after was brilliant. You were put in groups that were of your ability. I think I was in the third fastest group out of five, or something like that.

“But actually, most of the groups travelled pretty much the same speed anyway. And yeah, it was fabulous. It’s a whole mixed bag of very lovely people, from speed cyclists to people who have not been cycling before, and people who are lifelong Palace fans.

“It’s a whole great mixture of people. And it's really interesting to hear about all the different jobs that people do.

“It's a real mixed age group as well, which I was quite surprised about. I thought it might be, you know, older males in their 50s and 60s, which it wasn’t at all. It was a really mixed age group, you know, from mid-20s upwards, and it was lovely to chat with everyone.

“You've got something in common. And I think that's one of the key things: I signed up on my own. I didn't know anybody at all there before. But immediately you have something in common because you have this thing where you support Crystal Palace for some reason!”