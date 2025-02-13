Tyrick Mitchell: My Photo Album – T's journey in his words

That’s what makes Mitchell’s journey – and those of so many other players – so special. He’s gone from wide-eyed hopeful to playing alongside and against his heroes. He remembers the moments it started to sink in.
“For example, when it was [Sergio] Agüero’s last season and we played [Manchester] City, that’ss omeone that I used to watch on Match of the Day. He’s a Premier League legend, isn’t he? When I actually stepped out onto the field and he was there, it was surreal for me.
“That’s when it clicked: ‘This is a crazy feeling – that’s actually Agüero!’ Nine times out of 10 you’re not really starstruck, but there were a few situations, a few players, that when you come across them and share a field with them, you realise that you’ve actually done something that you can be proud of.”
What makes Mitchell reminiscing so joyful is the humble, almost abashed, sense of pride he feels in his journey from the Hatch End cages to the very top of the game. As he looks back at pictures of his childhood figure, wearing the shirt of local side AFC Wembley, he considers what that child might think of the established professional sitting here today.
“That person, he loved football but he didn’t think it would go this far, if that makes sense,” he says. “He just used to play football for playing football’s sake. If I were ever to go back in time and tell myself where I would end up, he wouldn’t be able to believe it.
“It was something that, in my head, was so distant. Obviously it was a dream, but at the same time so distant. Looking at the picture and seeing the contrast, it’s a grateful feeling. Looking at pictures, they’re a nice, distant memory, but I feel like being in it every day, the people you come across, the situations you’re in, that’s when I personally sit down and think: ‘This is actually real. This is actually my life.’
“That’s the biggest thing.”
Football is arguably the world’s last true meritocracy. It takes plenty of things to make it as a professional in the most competitive industry of all: a supportive community, inspirational coaches, dedicated mentors and, like anything in life, the benefit of good fortune. But most importantly, it takes years of hard work.
Mitchell puts it better than we ever could. “It’s something that I’ll forever be proud of. I’ll be able to say that I accomplished something that I basically set my whole life to do. In this world, that’s what everyone wants to do, isn’t it?”
