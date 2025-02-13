Tyrick Mitchell: My Photo Album – T's journey in his words

Mitchell is an England international and the youngest player in Crystal Palace history to reach 100, and subsequently 150, Premier League appearances. What a journey it has been.

It began in North-West London, were the conditions were far from pristine – but the competition was no less ferocious. “The cages in Hatch End were basically nothing: it was like a prison yard,” he remembers. Just two entrances which you used as goals to do 60 seconds or one bounce, one touch.

“Then Headstone Manor Park was where I first properly played for a team. Pinner Albion were my first Sunday League team. It was a massive rivalry with Headstone Manor, because we shared a pitch. When we were playing one game, they were playing another 10 steps away.

"Then anytime we played each other, it was like Inter versus AC!”

Off the pitch, life ticked along like any normal kid, but there was a dream beginning to grow. “Sam’s was like Morley’s before Morley’s – when we were younger, everyone used to go and get two burgers and two chips for two pounds!

“That was basically your dinner. That will set you for the whole day. That was massive for me, my cousins, friends – it was like a hotspot, so we used to go there.

“There were so many buses that would go past Wembley, so you’re always within sight of it. To look at it and see it and know so many great players from so many great nations have played in that stadium, so many legends of the game have played in that stadium… to be able to say I’ve now played in that stadium for England is special.”