"How did you find this?!" Mateta asked incredulously when presented with his childhood home. "This is exactly where I'm from!

"The three towers - and I used to live in the tower in the middle, on the 15th floor. There are a lot of memories.

"When I was young I would play there with my friends. I started football there."

Fast forward a more than a decade, and Mateta is netting his first Crystal Palace goal - a backheel against Brighton nonetheless. Some way to announce yourself.

Then, last season, he became the first Palace player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Selhurst Park.