One of the Premier League's most prolific goalscorers in 2024, it has been a long journey to the top - a journey Mateta looked back on in a brand new My Photo Album feature on Palace TV.
When Jean-Philippe Mateta looks back at the tower blocks where he first kicked a ball, he realises just how far he has come.
"How did you find this?!" Mateta asked incredulously when presented with his childhood home. "This is exactly where I'm from!
"The three towers - and I used to live in the tower in the middle, on the 15th floor. There are a lot of memories.
"When I was young I would play there with my friends. I started football there."
Fast forward a more than a decade, and Mateta is netting his first Crystal Palace goal - a backheel against Brighton nonetheless. Some way to announce yourself.
Then, last season, he became the first Palace player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Selhurst Park.
"My first goal against Brighton - I megged two people," Mateta remembers. "It was a good goal.
"My first Premier League hat-trick - my first was in the Carabao Cup - and I almost scored four! We won 5-0 at Selhurst.
"That was a very good memory. I want to score more hat-tricks."
Mateta has been receiving advice from the very best: French footballing royalty in Arsene Wenger and, as his coach at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Thierry Henry.
"Arsene Wenger, he is a legend," Mateta says. "He gave us some advice. When you speak to him, he gives you too many things.
"He likes to teach you something. He won a lot of trophies, and he brought through a lot of players. He's a legend.
"[And the] coach, Thierry Henry. When you start, it's strange [to work with him], but after a while you get used to it.
"The first time I met him in person it was strange, but you get used to it training every day.
"But even now, if I want to watch a striker on YouTube, I can put Thierry Henry in."
Watch the full feature - including Mateta's first contract, France exploits and travels around the world - in the feature above.