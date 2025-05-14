'It's utterly indescribable' – Voices of Wembley: Ian Holloway

Today, we hear from former manager Ian Holloway, who led the Eagles to promotion under the famous arch in May 2013…

Holloway took the reins midway through the 2012/13 campaign, where the Eagles were flying high in the play-off places after a strong start to the season.

“We were fourth when I came in, and we won the first game I was watching against Blackburn Rovers, 2-0," Holloway reminisces. "It's a really unusual thing to take over a club who're doing really well!

“I was just in my fourth year at Blackpool, having managed them in the Premier League and taken them up through the play-offs, and I think a lot of people were shocked – but I wasn't. It was just a vastly different thing to pick up.

“So, when I walked in at Palace, I couldn't believe the set-up and the structure and everything that was there. It was quite a jolt for me – but I felt like the luckiest man in the world, to be honest.”