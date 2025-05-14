'I just felt calm’ - Voices of Wembley: Kevin Phillips

Tonight, we hear from a former Palace man who scored one of the most pivotal goals in the club’s history: the one and only Kevin Phillips.

Phillips joined the club on loan on transfer deadline day in January 2013, under manager Ian Holloway – who also spoke to us about his incredible memories of Wembley – and hit the ground running.

But the fateful transfer wasn't always clear-cut, as Phillips recalled: "I think it was pretty much clear that my time at Blackpool had come to an end and I was free to move on.

“Ian hadn't made contact until very, very late in the window. It was touch and go whether I could get signed on time.

“As soon as I was approached, I spoke to him, and he outlined the challenge of where Palace were at that time in the league. Obviously having worked with Ian as well before, which I really enjoyed, it was a no-brainer. I couldn't wait to get down there – it was just a matter of time whether we could get the paperwork signed before the deadline!

"I was driving for about half-an-hour from my home in the Midlands, and they told me to do a U-turn and we'd do it over the computer, signing it that way, because I probably wouldn't have made it in time!

"I travelled down the following morning. With it all done, I couldn't wait to get started.”