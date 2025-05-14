Skip navigation

      'I just felt calm’ - Voices of Wembley: Kevin Phillips

      Features

      Crystal Palace’s third-ever FA Cup Final is now just days away – and ahead of the match, we’re delighted to share a range of South London’s favourite voices, looking forward to our return to English football’s greatest stage…

      Tonight, we hear from a former Palace man who scored one of the most pivotal goals in the club’s history: the one and only Kevin Phillips.

      Phillips joined the club on loan on transfer deadline day in January 2013, under manager Ian Holloway – who also spoke to us about his incredible memories of Wembley – and hit the ground running.

      But the fateful transfer wasn't always clear-cut, as Phillips recalled: "I think it was pretty much clear that my time at Blackpool had come to an end and I was free to move on.

      “Ian hadn't made contact until very, very late in the window. It was touch and go whether I could get signed on time.

      “As soon as I was approached, I spoke to him, and he outlined the challenge of where Palace were at that time in the league. Obviously having worked with Ian as well before, which I really enjoyed, it was a no-brainer. I couldn't wait to get down there – it was just a matter of time whether we could get the paperwork signed before the deadline!

      "I was driving for about half-an-hour from my home in the Midlands, and they told me to do a U-turn and we'd do it over the computer, signing it that way, because I probably wouldn't have made it in time!

      "I travelled down the following morning. With it all done, I couldn't wait to get started.”

      The then-39-year-old striker joined when the Eagles were in amongst the automatic promotion spots at the end of January 2013, and duly scored in his second appearance, against his former club Watford, no less.

      “I was excited to get going. As any striker would be when signing for a new club, you want to try and hit the ground running.

      "Of course, when I signed, I was at an age where maybe a few people raised some eyebrows, because I was coming to the latter stages of my career.

      It was really important for me to show the Palace fans that I wasn't finished, I was coming to contribute something.

      Kevin Phillips

      “It was really important for me to show the Palace fans that I wasn't finished. I was coming here to contribute something and help the club try and get promoted, and give it everything I've got. Like you say, I hit the ground running.

      “I managed to get off the mark early doors against Watford and Middlesbrough and I followed that up a few weeks later with a hat-trick against Hull City on a Tuesday night at Selhurst Park.

      “I think I broke a couple of records as well! I think I became one of the oldest players, or if not the oldest player, for Palace to score a hat-trick or score a goal for Palace!”

      Phillips is correct.

      It came down to the wire more than once that season.

      On the final day of 2012/13, the Eagles needed at least a point to guarantee their place in the play-offs, when they welcomed the Posh – Peterborough – to Selhurst Park.

      Things weren’t going to plan when Palace were 2-1 down midway through the second-half.

      Enter: Kevin Phillips.

      Coming on in the 67th minute, the forward grabbed the equaliser to make it 2-2 in the 83rd minute, before Mile Jedinak made sure of the play-off spot with a winner in the 89th minute – teeing up a semi-final against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

      “A lot of people who are not connected with Palace and Brighton are a little bit surprised that it's a rivalry, because of the distance between the two football clubs – but when you experience it, you quickly realise that it is a real tense rivalry," Phillips notes.

      “When we knew that we were going to be playing them, I think there was a lot of excitement, a lot of nerves, because you don't want to lose to your rivals in the play-offs.

      “We really wanted to get a good result at Selhurst. Obviously, to lose our talisman Glenn Murray in that game was a blow for everyone, especially as he had a fantastic season. It was then a case of: ‘can we go down to the Amex and build on the draw in the first-leg?’

      “I think we prepared really well. Brighton probably thought they were going to beat us on the day. Ian Holloway, again being Ian Holloway, prepared us really well, spoke to us really well, so we went down there confident that we could get the job done.

      "When you go away from home in a huge game like that, what you do need is your top players to step up. Thankfully, Wilfried Zaha stepped up on the day and was the match winner. He was the difference between the two sides.

      "It was incredible. To win away from home in any game is amazing, but to do it in the second leg of a play-off, to take your team to Wembley, against your rivals... that's something special.

      “For me, unfortunately, I didn't get on the pitch – but I was able to watch it, sample it, almost having heart attacks on the bench!

      "It was a rollercoaster of emotions going through everyone's bodies on that bench. We just couldn't wait for the final whistle – we were delighted to have booked our place in the final.”

      What awaited at Wembley, on 27th May, 2013 – was another clash against Watford, this time with promotion on the line.

      But it was also a chance for Phillips to undo a hoodoo that had been upon him for his entire career…

      “Wembley'd not been a great place for me," he summarises. "There's that old saying, ‘Wembley's not for losers.’ It's a horrible place to lose.

      “I’d sampled it, I think, three or four times, and each time I was on the losing side in the play-off final.

      "I always got told that winning it was the best way to get promoted, because you get that extra two weeks of build-up, it’s the most expensive game in world football, the pressure, et cetera.

      “But I never believed any of that because I'd lost every final I had played in. But when we got to this final this time around I was excited.

      When you go into a final, it's about top players stepping up and not letting the game faze you.

      Kevin Phillips

      “I was buzzing, but also, I was hopefully thinking that my luck's got to change at some point, surely. I knew I was coming towards the latter end of my career.

      "I was desperate to try and go out with a bang trying to help the club get a win – to get Palace to the Premier League.

      “I didn't expect to start the game, of course, but the build-up was good. Ian made us very relaxed. We mixed it up in terms of some time off and some training, because of the gap between the second-leg and the final. I think we got the balance just right.

      “When you go into a final, it's about top players stepping up and not letting the game faze you. The old cliché: ‘just play the game and not the occasion.’

      Phillips didn’t start, as Aaron Wilbraham led the line at Wembley flanked by Zaha and Jonny Williams, and with Owen Garvan in behind.

      “I think I came on after the 70th minute," he recalls. "I finished the second-half, didn't really get a sniff of the ball, to be honest, and then we went into extra-time.

      "I knew I had to use that energy that I'd brought onto the pitch in terms of being a bit fresher than the other lads – there were loads of tired legs.

      “Whenever that ball goes out to Wilf in the wide areas, and the defender allows him to get into the box, you know you're in trouble.

      "The ball came to me, I controlled it, sent it to Wilf, and he drove at the full-back into the 18-yard box.

      "It was a clear, stonewall penalty.

      From my point of view, there was no way anyone, apart from Glenn Murray if he was on the pitch, was going to take the ball off of me.

      Kevin Phillips

      “From my point of view, there was no way anyone, apart from Glenn Murray if he was on the pitch, was going to take the ball off of me.

      “To be honest, I've taken a lot of penalties in my career and I've felt nervous, many, many of them.

      "But for some reason, when I put that ball down on the spot there, thinking about all the consequences of scoring and missing against my old club, where it all started, in front of their fans... I just felt calm.

      “I have to say I struck probably one of the best penalties of my career. It went top corner. I was delighted to see it go in.”

      The lasting legacy of Phillips’ penalty has seen the club record a historic 12 seasons in the Premier League – and counting.

      “For me, it was a great little stint, from January to the end of the season," he smiles.

      "Of course, I didn't start loads of games, but when I came on, I made an impact. I think when I started, I did make an impact.

      “I was never going to last a game, so I always made way for someone else, but I really enjoyed that time.

      “A couple of weeks ago, I was at the Manchester City versus Palace game and I spoke to the Chairman, Steve Parish.

      “I hadn't seen him since that day at Wembley. It was nice to catch up, and he reminded me that Palace were still in the Premier League because of that penalty – so it gives me immense pride that the club are still there.

      “I'm delighted to see how well the club are doing now and delighted to see their form this season – with the potential of lifting the FA Cup on Saturday.”

      Related News

      Related News

      More News