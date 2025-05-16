'We love you whatever happens' – Voices of South London: Chloe Petts

Today, we hear from comedian, broadcaster and diehard Palace fan Chloe Petts, who performed at our 2022/23 End of Season awards and who knows, all too well, both the trials and jubilation of supporting the Eagles on the big stage...

Chloe, thanks for chatting to us! Let's get into it: how are you feeling heading into such a massive week?

After such a great result on Sunday against Tottenham and fantastic performances in general, I am scoring very high on the Hope-ometer.

City are City so it's gonna be hard, but I just really hope that the boys can perform to the top of their ability because they can absolutely beat anyone on their day.

I'm mainly excited to meet up with my mates at lunch time and enjoy their company and savour a day out at Wembley. If we win, don't expect to hear from me for a couple of weeks – because I will have a prior engagement of being passed out in a bush in euphoric delirium.