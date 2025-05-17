What it means – Voices of Wembley: Crystal Palace FC

This club has never won a trophy or played in Europe. The next level is one game away for us.

We should've been in there this season through the league, we started so bad it was hard to catch up... but if someone had offered us this after 10 games, 90 minutes away from European football and creating history for the football club...

We don't speak about it a lot, but you will go down in history, be classed as the best ever Crystal Palace team no matter what, and it will get spoken about for years to come.

That is exciting.

#2. Joel Ward