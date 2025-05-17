What it means – Voices of Wembley: Crystal Palace FC

As Crystal Palace prepare to face Manchester City in a match watched all around the world, and with a place in history at stake, every player below has been asked – in recent times – a simple question: 'What would it mean?'
Their answers are below.
FA Cup Final day has arrived.
This club has never won a trophy or played in Europe. The next level is one game away for us.
We should've been in there this season through the league, we started so bad it was hard to catch up... but if someone had offered us this after 10 games, 90 minutes away from European football and creating history for the football club...
We don't speak about it a lot, but you will go down in history, be classed as the best ever Crystal Palace team no matter what, and it will get spoken about for years to come.
That is exciting.
We came so close in 2016, but it just wasn't meant to be at that time. But we go again.
The lads have put in an incredible shift this season, and it'd be incredible to see them run out there and put in a performance that we know that we can put in – and rewrite history for the club.
It's amazing. A Final is something that every footballer dreams of playing in. It's just a blessing that I'll be able to do it.
Obviously, we didn't get past the semis the last time. Being able to get into the Final so quick after that, it's a blessing.
It's thanks to my family and my teammates and the staff and the fans. It's thanks to everyone associated with the club, and everyone in my life.
It's a big achievement. I think we are really happy to be in the Final – but we want to win this trophy to be even more happy.
We want to write history in this club. It's a big club in London, in England, everyone knows that. We have great fans, and I think they deserve to have a trophy – that's what we're going to try to do.
It'll be great to play in a Final, and it'd be great to win it.
The most important thing is focusing on the process, which is the game itself, and then hopefully that goes to plan and we can start thinking of celebrating!
If I've got to this point in my career, then it's because of God, and I thank him. A lot of things have happened along the way, so to be here, I'm very grateful.
We're all focused on ourselves, focused on doing the best we can for the fans, and trying to make history.
Everybody in the team, the manager… everybody needs to win this Final. I'm working hard every day. I know it's not easy, but in my mind, we’re going to win this Final.
Yeah, Palace have never won this Cup – but maybe this is the first time. It's the moment, the win.
The team is working for the win in this Final – for one trophy for the Palace.
We have to recover and prepare well for this game. I think this game will be very important for us, since we are also one step away from doing something historic.
Be disciplined, be hungry for your dreams, be 100 percent committed – and do not give up. Everything is possible for those who believe and keep their feet on the ground.
It'd be amazing. I've played in the Final before and won it. It'd be nice to be able to share that with the Crystal Palace fans.
The atmosphere will be crazy. We went to Wembley last time, and I know it'll be even better. It'd be really nice to bring that trophy back home to South London. I think it'd mean a lot to me and all the boys and the fans.
That's the best thing about winning: being able to share it with everyone, having that unity. It'd be really nice and we'll be doing everything possible to make sure we bring it home.
It means everything.
We know what it means to the fans, to the club. We're going to give everything that we've got to put ourselves in the best position.
We’re confident. We know that we've just got to do what we do, and be the best version of ourselves, and we've got the chance of beating any team.
I value this club which opened the door for me, that believed in me and that today gives me all its love and support, and I want to give back to it what it has given me on the pitch.
As long as we fight with work, with discipline, with effort, we can make this change. The objectives are clear: always give our best for this club and take it as high as possible.
Today will be fantastic for me, for the staff, for everyone, for people who work in Crystal Palace, the media team, everyone –and for the fans as well.
If you are the first player ever at Palace to win a trophy, it would be crazy. If I can put my name on this story, I would be very happy.
It would mean so much.
I know when the club got to the Final a few years back, the team were very, very close to getting over the line. It shows how hard it is to finish the job.
Hopefully this time we can get it done and win some silverware. We’d be making history for Palace, everyone would go down as a club legend.
That would be special.
It's very important for the players and for the fans. In a Final, nobody remembers the second team. That's why we have to win. It would be incredible.
When we win, we make a new history for Crystal Palace. I think many people would remember this.
It's a massive, massive achievement, but we're an ambitious group, an ambitious club, and we want to go all the way. We want to win it.
Getting to the semis wasn't enough and getting to the Final won't be enough.
We've got to be 100% to get a result, and likewise they’ll be thinking the same.
As a team, we can see, if we stick to the plan and if everyone's on it, then we can beat any team that we come up against.
We’ve just got to treat it as a normal game – don't play the occasion, play the game. That's what we did against Aston Villa and it worked out well.
That's how we've got to take it: it's another game. We've got to try and win it and hopefully we can do that and it'll be a great moment for the club, the players, the fans, everyone involved.
What I’ve noticed coming in, having been in winning changing rooms, is that this group of players can beat anyone on their day.
Without getting too carried away, there’s been real optimism for what we can achieve this season – and not just in the league, but obviously in the FA Cup as well.
I’ve been to the FA Cup Final a few times and lost. It’d be lovely to change that this season.
It’d go berserk if we won a trophy. It’d be insane.
Regardless of the results we’ve had during my time here, the Palace fans are always there for you trying to pick you up. We’ve had some tough results but you wouldn’t know it from the way they’re there for you. It’s amazing.
The Palace fanbase may be comparatively small but it’s selective. I’ll be in the city and they come up to me and are, like: "Keep going. We appreciate you", and that means a lot.
Being able to give back by winning a trophy would be special.
It means everything.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City