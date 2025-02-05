Why Palace left the Palace – 110 years on

In the summer of 1914, Crystal Palace Football Club had been looking forward to the new season. Palace Chairman Sydney Bourne was hoping that the club could build on the progress made in 1913/14, when Palace had only missed out on the Southern League title on goal average to Swindon Town. Attendances were up, having touched 25,000 against Brighton on Easter Monday, and finances had improved following further success in the London Challenge Cup.
But Bourne’s optimistic outlook was to be cruelly quashed. By the time the handbook was published, Britain was at war with Germany, and the consequences would have an immediate and ultimately devastating impact on the Crystal Palace Football Club.
From the outset of the new season, the future of both the Palace and the football club were uncertain. Despite the outbreak of war ,and with the initial belief that the war would soon be over, the F.A. decided the football season should go ahead, but individual clubs should do what they could to support the war effort, including, where clubs had professional players, ‘to give every facility for their temporary absence’.
Crystal Palace suggested ‘that players of all the London professional clubs should be placed at the disposal of the War Office for two days each week for drilling… and that on two afternoons they should be released from football training to practise rifle shooting under instructors provided by the War Office' – a relatively easy exercise for Crystal Palace, had it been taken up, as they would have had all the facilities on their doorstep, courtesy of the Royal Navy!
The first of 5,000 recruits began arriving at the Palace in mid-September for training in what was officially called The Royal Naval Division, but which soon became known informally as ‘H.M.S. Crystal Palace.’ The Palace was transformed and rapidly put on a war footing; by November the Palace was already housing 6,000 recruits.
Palace made a terrible start to the 14/15 season and, having lost players to the war effort and injuries, failed to register a win in their first seven games. At the end of September, they were bottom of the Southern League, the only team without a win to their name and only three goals scored.
Things could only get better for the Palace... or would they get worse?
With continued thanks to Peter Manning.