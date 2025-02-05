Why Palace left the Palace – 110 years on

In the first instalment of a two-part feature, historian Peter Manning tells us why the move had to happen, and how it transpired...

It’s August 1914, a momentous month for the Crystal Palace – and even more so for the wider world. The Crystal Palace had been home to the Crystal Palace Football Club for more than 50 years, but now it, and the club’s future, was threatened like never before. But first, we must go back a few years...

The Crystal Palace Company, which owned the Palace and was also the majority owner of the football club, had struggled financially ever since the Palace had opened in 1854, and in 1909, it finally collapsed. It was given time to try and find a solution to its financial troubles, but without success, and in 1911 the courts gave an order for the Crystal Palace to be sold.

The Palace was put up for auction but there were those, led by the Lord Mayor of London, who saw the Palace as a national institution, and felt it should be saved for the nation.

Just a few weeks before the auction was due to take place, the wealthy and philanthropic Earl of Plymouth, who had always shown a great interest in the Palace, stepped forward and offered to buy the Crystal Palace ‘for the use of the public for all time’ for £230,000.