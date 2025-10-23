The forward became just the 17th player to score at least three hat-tricks in Palace’s history on Saturday, scoring a treble against Bournemouth to cap a fine week in which he scored on his full senior debut for France.

Now, ahead of the visit of AEK Larnaca to Selhurst Park – our first home league phase game in this season’s UEFA Conference League, with limited tickets available for the historic occasion – Mateta has but one goal in mind: keep scoring.

“I'm very proud of myself,” Mateta said of his France call-up. “I'm very happy, and I think I deserve it, because I train very hard, with the gaffer [Oliver Glasner] as well and all the team. It's a dream come true, and I hope I will get called up again.

“It's my dream too, to go to the World Cup. I will do everything to go there. But first, you have to do a good job with Crystal Palace – every day, every game.

“I'm a very ambitious guy, and when I think about something, I try to do everything to make it come true.”