Jean-Philippe Mateta says the potential chance to go to a World Cup finals tournament with France would be ‘a dream’ – but knows that he will only realise it if he continues to perform impressively for Crystal Palace.
The forward became just the 17th player to score at least three hat-tricks in Palace’s history on Saturday, scoring a treble against Bournemouth to cap a fine week in which he scored on his full senior debut for France.
Now, ahead of the visit of AEK Larnaca to Selhurst Park – our first home league phase game in this season’s UEFA Conference League, with limited tickets available for the historic occasion – Mateta has but one goal in mind: keep scoring.
“I'm very proud of myself,” Mateta said of his France call-up. “I'm very happy, and I think I deserve it, because I train very hard, with the gaffer [Oliver Glasner] as well and all the team. It's a dream come true, and I hope I will get called up again.
“It's my dream too, to go to the World Cup. I will do everything to go there. But first, you have to do a good job with Crystal Palace – every day, every game.
“I'm a very ambitious guy, and when I think about something, I try to do everything to make it come true.”
We have a fantastic team that believes in everyone—Jean-Philippe Mateta
Mateta’s growth under Manager Oliver Glasner has been remarkable since the Austrian’s arrival in February 2024, with the Frenchman having scored 37 times in 71 matches since – over a goal every other game.
“I think it's on him,” Mateta said of his Manager. “He used to train in Germany, and when he came in, [in terms of] how we need to play I think I understood, because I'm from the German league too.
“I think it's because I play many games in the role. I think that's why people say I'm improving my hold-up play – because I know it very well now.
“I train hard every day, and I want to play every game and show him I'm ready for him, for the team, for the staff. I show them that I want to play every game.
“I think it's not only me personally, but we have a fantastic team that believes in everyone. We're just training very hard and believing in ourselves, and on the pitch we’ve had the results.
“I hope we will keep thinking the same and keep working hard.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca
- Thursday, 23rd October
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League league phase
- Selhurst Park
