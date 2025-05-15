Ismaïla Sarr is the kind of footballer who prefers his talking to be done on the pitch – but that most visible nature belies a warm, friendly disposition off it.

“I’m happy to be here,” Sarr smiles, speaking to Palace TV while basking in the South London sunshine of early May 2025. He has every reason to be: the Senegal forward, since joining the club from Watford last summer, has been nothing short of a resounding success.

Some 18 goal contributions – 11 goals, seven assists – in his debut Palace season is impressive enough. But that two of them arrived in one of the Eagles’ most important matches in our recent history – last month’s FA Cup semi-final against an in-form Aston Villa outfit – only gives cause for the 27-year-old to smile even wider.

“Yes, it was my first time at Wembley,” Sarr recalled. “I went onto the pitch, I saw the fans, and I said, ‘wow, today is a big game. Today is a big game.’

“But I stayed calm. I said: ‘this is one football game. The team is ready. I go to win. I need to win.’

“Palace are a very, very good team, my second family. I like the fans. Every time, you come to help the team – every time: home, away… I like it.

“I’m here at Palace to play well for the fans, every time, every week. If the fans are happy, I’m happy.”