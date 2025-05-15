Today, we hear from double semi-final scorer, Ismaïla Sarr, whose first-ever trip to Wembley last month certainly proved one to remember…
Crystal Palace’s third-ever FA Cup Final is now just days away – and ahead of the match, we’re delighted to share a range of South London’s favourite voices, looking forward to our return to English football’s greatest stage…
Ismaïla Sarr is the kind of footballer who prefers his talking to be done on the pitch – but that most visible nature belies a warm, friendly disposition off it.
“I’m happy to be here,” Sarr smiles, speaking to Palace TV while basking in the South London sunshine of early May 2025. He has every reason to be: the Senegal forward, since joining the club from Watford last summer, has been nothing short of a resounding success.
Some 18 goal contributions – 11 goals, seven assists – in his debut Palace season is impressive enough. But that two of them arrived in one of the Eagles’ most important matches in our recent history – last month’s FA Cup semi-final against an in-form Aston Villa outfit – only gives cause for the 27-year-old to smile even wider.
“Yes, it was my first time at Wembley,” Sarr recalled. “I went onto the pitch, I saw the fans, and I said, ‘wow, today is a big game. Today is a big game.’
“But I stayed calm. I said: ‘this is one football game. The team is ready. I go to win. I need to win.’
“Palace are a very, very good team, my second family. I like the fans. Every time, you come to help the team – every time: home, away… I like it.
“I’m here at Palace to play well for the fans, every time, every week. If the fans are happy, I’m happy.”
They certainly were happy when, in the 58th minute at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 26th April, Sarr picked up a square ball from Jean-Philippe Mateta, took two touches to steady himself – and unleashed a rocket of a low drive from 25 yards to find the bottom corner.
It was the perfect riposte – the perfect statement of sheer belief, just moments after having suffered a setback from the penalty spot. Sarr sprinted to the West side of Wembley, clad all over in red and blue – a moment of sheer joy erupting for the South Londoners.
“When I shoot the ball, I see the ball [go in]… inside I say: ‘wow’,” Sarr smiles. “But it's a goal from the fans I go to the fans, I celebrate it… it's so good, it's very, very good to go to the fans!”
Those same fans will be hoping for another day of jubilation this weekend, when Palace face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Wembley for the chance to lift the trophy for the first time – and, if they haven’t already, seal their place in South London history.
“Everybody in the team, the manager… everybody needs to win this final,” Sarr explains.” I'm working hard every day. I know it's not easy, but in my mind, we’re going to win this Final.
“Yeah, Palace have never won this Cup, but maybe this is the first time. It's the moment, the win. The team is working for the win in this Final – for one trophy for the Palace.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
- Saturday, 17th May
- 16:30 BST
- FA Cup Final
- Wembley Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+