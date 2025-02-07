The 21-time capped England international and UEFA Champions League winner has joined the Eagles on loan until the end of the season, and could be in line to make his first appearance at Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Having spoken in his first Palace TV interview about knowing some of his new teammates already, Chilwell was quick to get down to action at Copers Cope Road, as you can see in our training gallery below.

