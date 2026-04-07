The Argentina international is no stranger to the demands of continental football, having previously played regularly in the Champions League with PSV Eindhoven and Europa League with Nice.

Benítez’s experience has therefore been a valuable addition to the Eagles in their inaugural continental campaign this season, with the 33-year-old having played three times in the tournament, including in the extra-time victory away at AEK Larnaca in the Round of 16.

Speaking after that match, Benítez told reporters: “It's a big game [against Fiorentina], When you qualify you know you want to play big games.

“It’s the first year of competition for Crystal Palace in Europe. Every game for us is like a final, because we want to finish in this competition as high as possible.

“We know it's really important for the club, and for us also, so we try to give our best in every game.

“We’re trying to enjoy it also because it's important, and I hope we finish as high as possible in this competition.”