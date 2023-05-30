How did it start?

Arguably… with the dynamic midfielder not all that well-known to Palace fans, in truth.

But that all changed when Doucouré made the switch from Lens to London in early July – and quickly, too.

Prior to joining the Eagles, the then-22-year-old had already played 67 times in France’s top-flight, having made 48 appearances the prior two seasons to help guide Lens into Ligue 1.

He was already a senior Mali international by that point, too, having started his career at AS Real Bamako in his native country, receiving his first call-up in November 2018.

The African side are nicknamed ‘The Eagles’, and as Doucouré himself would joke: “I’m a believer. It’s destiny and destiny always does nice things. I’ve been an Eagle since my childhood so this is a good thing.”

The Palace signing’s potential appeared promising – the performances were to prove better.