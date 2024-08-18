The 24-year-old midfielder could be set to make his first Premier League appearance since late November 2023, when he left the field of play at Luton Town with an eventually long-term injury.

The Mali international may yet make a competitive return for Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (18th August, 14:00 BST).

Doucouré told Premier League Productions: “I think our objectives are simple: win as many games as possible, and don’t look back. I think it will be good for us.

“All the games in the Premier League are difficult, not just Brentford. We stay focused on what the coach asks for. I think it will be a good game in the Premier League. We hope to win.

“It’s very important. The first game won gets us in the competition. I think a victory there [at Brentford] would be very good.”

Recalling his nine-month absence and rehabilitation period, Doucouré added: “Yes, there are moments I can think of, but I am focused on my return and what I need to do.

“The most important thing for me is to get my form and rhythm back. That will be the most difficult part for me, but I’ll keep working and it should work out soon.

“It’s part of football, having to watch everyone else play and being on the sidelines. I think it has strengthened me even more and it’s a good thing for me. It means I will also be more aware of what I eat, what I do and take care of myself even more.

“These types of long injuries, spending eight months without playing, are tough – but I believe I’ve come back stronger.

“Today, I think everything has to restart from scratch for me. I still have to rebuild what I’ve already built. I think this season will be a good one for me.”

Match Details