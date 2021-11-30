The south Londoners and Leeds matched one another for 93 minutes in a game that seemed destined for a deadlock.

However with just minutes remaining the referee awarded a penalty against the visitors following an on-pitch review of the monitor. Once that concluded, Leeds’ Raphina stepped up and struck home to claim all three points for the home side.

Asked to explain how the squad felt at the full-time, Gallagher said: “We’re very disappointed to lose the game, especially conceding right at the end there. I didn’t feel like we deserved it. We didn’t play the best – we’ve played a lot better than that – but we’re gutted.”