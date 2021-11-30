Conor Gallagher expressed his disappointment with Crystal Palace’s last-minute loss against Leeds United post-match, saying it’s a “really difficult’ scoreline to accept.
The south Londoners and Leeds matched one another for 93 minutes in a game that seemed destined for a deadlock.
However with just minutes remaining the referee awarded a penalty against the visitors following an on-pitch review of the monitor. Once that concluded, Leeds’ Raphina stepped up and struck home to claim all three points for the home side.
Asked to explain how the squad felt at the full-time, Gallagher said: “We’re very disappointed to lose the game, especially conceding right at the end there. I didn’t feel like we deserved it. We didn’t play the best – we’ve played a lot better than that – but we’re gutted.”
While Gallagher was clearly frustrated, his focuses tended towards positive aspects of the game and season, picking out times Palace could have won and looking at the bigger picture.
“We had chances to win the game,” he said. “We want to be winning these games but they made it hard for us, pressed well. On another day we could have come out with a win but not today.
“I feel like we’re making good progress. We’re still working hard to improve. Not every game is going to go well, as you can see from the last couple of games. We just need to keep our head down and keep working hard.”