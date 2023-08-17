On Mikel Arteta and his work at Arsenal…

“We don’t know each other very well, of course. I have great admiration for the job he’s done at Arsenal. That’s a big club and he’s come in and done a really big job. I thought last season they were outstanding in every respect.

“I have a lot of sympathy, to get that close and do so well and be overtaken by the machine really that to some extent is Manchester City, who are also a wonderful football team. It must have been a gut-wrenching occasion, but they’ve come back strongly from that and started this season strongly.

“I think it will be another very good season from them. We’re expecting an exceptionally tough game. It’s always hard to play Arsenal – they always seem to do well against us even if we play well. They seem to find a way of getting a winning goal.

“We realise we’re playing against a very good team, a well organised team, and a team that everyone expects will be fighting for honours at the end of the season.

“Luckily we go into it off the back of a good start in terms of the three points and the performance in our eyes. It’s a good time, I think, to get this game played, and everyone at the club and all our fans will be boosted by the knowledge that one of these very talented young players [Olise] is still going to play for the club.”

On what he expects from the Gunners…

“I’ll expect them to be extremely good on the ball. Their passing and movement is exceptional. They’ve got some unbelievably gifted players who are hard to quieten down in the game.

“They’ve got momentum, knowing that last year, but for an unfortunate period at the end of the season, they would have won the league.

“We’re expecting to play a potential Premier League winner. We’re expecting to see them come here and produce all their skills, and I think they will show us the respect to make certain they bring their best game to Selhurst Park, unfortunately.

“It means we will have to bring our best game to Selhurst Park and hope our fans can weave that magic that they do in getting extra ounces of energy and play from the team that maybe I, as a manager, can’t expect them to do.”