Who are we playing?

First up for Glasner’s squad is a meeting with FSV Mainz 05 at the Hans-Ludwig-Stadion, home of SV Wals-Grünau, just outside of Salzburg, this Tuesday, 29th July.

Two hour-long practice games will take place, each 30 minutes per half, kicking-off at 13:00 BST (14:00 local time) and 14:20 BST (15:20 local time) respectively.

After two further days of training at the Dilly Das Nationalpark Resort, Palace will return to action on Friday, 1st August.

The Eagles will face FC Augsburg at the Hofmaninger Stadium, home of SK Bad Wimsbach 1933. Two separate practice matches will again take place, with the first kicking-off at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time) and the second at 17:00 BST (18:00 local time). Both matches will be 90 minutes in length.

Palace’s last game on Austrian soil came during 2014/15 pre-season, when running out 13-1 winners over Grazer AK. Coincidentally, that summer also saw our only previously meeting with FC Augsburg: a 0-0 draw at their Augsburg Arena.

How can I watch our matches?

With all four games being shown LIVE, Palace TV+ remains the best way to watch our build-up to the 25/26 season.

Our 25/26 pre-season bundle – which costs just £17.99 – grants access to all of the matches live and on-demand (the full 90 minutes), wherever you are in the world, until Monday, 4th August 2025.

The pre-season bundle pass is a one-off payment, which does not auto-renew. Please note: this pass only enables access to the live broadcasts and on-demand repeats of the pre-season matches, and not other premium Palace TV content.

Alternatively, our most popular subscription is an Annual Pass for Palace TV+ – giving you advanced access to the best club videos and features, plus access to pre-season matches, select Academy live broadcasts, live audio commentary of Premier League matches, full 90-minute replays of every first-team match, and more for a whole year.

The Palace TV+ Annual Pass is priced £37.99 and will auto-renew unless cancelled.