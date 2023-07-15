England representatives Sam Johnstone and Ebere Eze, Mali’s Cheick Doucouré and United States’ Chris Richards all start, whilst the Three Lions’ Marc Guéhi and Ghana’s Jordan Ayew are named among the substitutes.

A 21-man squad will present Hodgson with the opportunity to get more valuable early pre-season minutes in the legs of his players, many of whom played a half each in defeat to Barnet at The Hive on Tuesday night.

The starting team, however, is likely to see a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Richards and Tyrick Mitchell protect Johnstone in goal.

Doucouré, Jaïro Riedewald and Naouirou Ahamada are likely to be the midfield trio of choice, while attacking outlets are abundant in Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Richards, Tomkins, Mitchell, Doucouré, Riedewald, Ahamada, Eze, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Guéhi, O’Brien, Boateng, Hughes, Ozoh, Ayew, Edouard, Gordon

Watch live

Remember, the only way you can watch every minute of Palace’s pre-season action is by subscribing to Palace TV+, which you can do from just £19.99 by clicking HERE.

Looking for more benefits? If you wish to get access to match tickets (and tons of other benefits), a Membership may be more appropriate for you.

A Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live broadcasts of our pre-season matches, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.