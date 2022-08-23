Starting

55. Killian Phillips

Palace signed Phillips from Drogheda United in January 2022 and he went on to make 10 appearances for the Under-23s in the second half of their 2021/22 campaign. Before joining Palace, he made his professional debut aged 19 for Drogheda in April 2021 and registered 30 appearances for the Irish Premier Division side.

He is predominantly a central-midfielder, though he can fill in at centre-back if needed. He played in a centre-back role against Manchester United and Liverpool in this summer’s pre-season tour of Australia and Singapore, impressing with his physicality and confidence.

The Irishman has featured in his preferred midfield role for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side this season, and managed to notch a brace in the 1-5 triumph over Manchester United U21s.