U21s Report: Phillips brace sees five-star Palace dispatch Man United

Four day on from the opening day 3-2 victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park, the young Eagles were on the road to face Manchester United in their first away game of the season.

Paddy McCarthy made wholesale changes to the side, with only Owen Goodman, Jake O’Brien and skipper Jack Wells-Morrison keeping their spots in the starting XI. New signing Seán Grehan made his debut at the heart of the defence.

In the sweltering heat at the Leigh Sports Village, the young Eagles got off to a flying start. A floated free-kick into the box was met by the head of O’Brien and sent back across goal which Dermot Mee in the Man United goal parried away back into the path of David Ozoh.

The midfielder, who recently signed his first pro contract, headed the ball back into David Omilabu’s path and the forward pivoted and finished past the scrambling United defence to give Palace the lead in the opening six minutes.

Both sides were evenly matched after Omilabu’s opener. Palace were passing and probing to find a second, whilst United were looking to find a foothold in the game.