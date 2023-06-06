Top points scorers

Ebere Eze 159 - (17th overall)

Michael Olise - 132 (47th overall)

Jordan Ayew - 104

Vicente Guaita - 99

Marc Guéhi and Wilfried Zaha - 95

At the top of the points table is Eberechi Eze. The midfielder tallied an impressive 159 points in 22/23 to become Palace’s top scorer, with 10 goals and five FPL assists.

He comes in at 17th place overall with his points tally, ahead of the likes of Miguel Almirón Heung-Min Son.

Eze also had a knack for picking up bonus points, with 21 to his name - the highest for Palace and 10th overall level with Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Not far behind Eze is Michael Olise. The 21-year-old midfielder accumulated 132 points, with 2 goals and 11 FPL assists.

His tally sees him rank 47th overall, level with Brentford’s Mathias Jensen and Manchester City captain İlkay Gündoğan. He also earned 15 bonus points, the second highest in red and blue.