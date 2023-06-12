Also furthering their qualifying hopes this month are Denmark, with Joachim Andersen called up for fixtures at home to Northern Ireland (Friday, 16th June) and away to Slovenia (Monday, 19th June).

Elsewhere, Michael Olise faces a big month with France Under-21s, having had his place in their 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship finals squad confirmed earlier this year.

The winger – who recorded the most assists of any Under-21 player in Europe’s top five leagues this season, with 11 – will be looking to add to his four national team appearances (and one assist) at that level, having debuted in March last year.

Hosted in Georgia and Romania, this summer’s Euro U21 Championships begin on Wednesday 21st June, with France facing Italy in their first Group D fixture the following day; all of their matches will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

They will then take on Norway at the CFR Cluj Stadium four days later, before looking to seal a place in the top-two against Switzerland at the same venue on Wednesday 28th June.

Elsewhere, in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, Ghana and Mali both face important matches in the penultimate round of fixtures, but neither squad has been confirmed: Jordan Ayew and Cheick Doucouré are sure to be awaiting with interest.

All times below BST unless otherwise stated.

Denmark - Joachim Andersen

2024 UEFA European Championship qualifiers:

Friday, 16th June : Denmark v Northern Ireland (19:45)

: Denmark v Northern Ireland (19:45) Monday, 19th June: Slovenia v Denmark (19:45)

England - Eze, Guéhi & Johnstone

2024 UEFA European Championship qualifiers:

Friday, 16th June : Malta v England (19:45)

: Malta v England (19:45) Monday, 19th June: England v North Macedonia (19:45)

France U21s - Michael Olise

2023 UEFA European U21 Championship finals:

Thursday, 22nd June : France v Italy (19:45)

: France v Italy (19:45) Sunday, 25th June: Norway v France (19:45)

Norway v France (19:45) Wednesday, 28th June: Switzerland v France (19:45)

