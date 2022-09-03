Crystal Palace and their hosts played out an entertaining 0-0 draw, with both creating major chances and seeing each goalkeeper enjoy a commendable game.

Reflecting on the match as a whole, Vieira said he was satisfied with the afternoon’s work: “[I’m] happy with the point,” he said. “Tough place to come: a big atmosphere and we needed to defend well as a team. We did it well and fully deserve the point.

“You’re looking at what they spent, their ambition, it’s going to be challenging for any team coming here to get something. They’re a really strong side and this is one team you can count on to play European football.”

Asked about two tactical points – Ayew playing a deeper central role, and set pieces – Vieira was willing to go into detail.

He said: “It’s looking at the situation of the game and when Jordan went centrally when [Michael] Olise came on and [Nathaniel] Clyney went on the left, this is the flexibility of the players. Jordan played that role when we went on tour so knows the responsibility of the position, and that gives me good options.

“There’s an option on the table to play him there. He was fantastic when he played there, is an intelligent player and is prepared to sacrifice himself for the team. When he went centrally that gave us really good balance.

“We knew they [set pieces] were going to be challenging. Look at the physical aspect and every set piece was a challenge. I believe we defended well in the first contact, were present for the second contact and of course you expect them to make chances because this is their strength.

“We work on set pieces because we knew we needed to improve that side of the game. Today we defended really well.”

Finally, the manager revealed his admiration for St James’ Park, saying: “This is one of my favourite grounds, to be honest with you. The atmosphere is one of the best in the country and that’s why they’re so strong at home. There is passion, there is love and any other team who comes here will find it really tough.”