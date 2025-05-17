It's here: your Crystal Palace starting XI for the 2025 FA Cup Final at Wembley (16:30 BST) against Manchester City.
Manager Oliver Glasner makes two changes from the side that won at Tottenham six days ago.
As revealed by Glasner on Friday, midfielder Adam Wharton is back for Palace having trained the full week, after he missed the win at Spurs through injury.
He is back in midfield engine room next to the returning Daichi Kamada, the pair replacing Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes. However, the pair are both available from the substitutes bench.
They are the only alterations from the team that started against Spurs, with Jean-Philippe Mateta this afternoon making his 150th appearance in Crystal Palace colours.
Also on the bench is the returning Joel Ward, after Glasner confirmed he would be involved at Friday's pre-match press conference.
There are also attacking options in reserve in the form of Romain Esse and Eddie Nketiah, the latter having scored twice already in the competition this season from the bench.
“It’s positive team news,” Glasner said on Friday. “Everyone is fit. Adam [Wharton] trained the whole week and is available, and all the others are fit.
“There are some tough decisions to take – but good decisions to take.”
Manchester City make five changes from their last outing, a goalless draw with Southampton in the Premier League.
Ederson, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Phil Foden step out from the team that drew at St Marys' Stadium last weekend, with Stefan Ortega, Nico O'Reilly, Savinho, Omar Marmoush and Jérémy Doku coming in.
Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.
Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Chilwell, Clyne, Hughes, Devenny, Lerma, Esse, Nketiah.
Man City: Ortega (GK), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Savinho, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland.
Subs: Ederson (GK), Grealish, Nico, Gundogan, Reis, Nunes, Echeverri, Khusanov, Foden.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
- Saturday, 17th May
- 16:30 BST
- FA Cup Final
- Wembley Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+