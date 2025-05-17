Manager Oliver Glasner makes two changes from the side that won at Tottenham six days ago.

As revealed by Glasner on Friday, midfielder Adam Wharton is back for Palace having trained the full week, after he missed the win at Spurs through injury.

He is back in midfield engine room next to the returning Daichi Kamada, the pair replacing Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes. However, the pair are both available from the substitutes bench.

They are the only alterations from the team that started against Spurs, with Jean-Philippe Mateta this afternoon making his 150th appearance in Crystal Palace colours.

Also on the bench is the returning Joel Ward, after Glasner confirmed he would be involved at Friday's pre-match press conference.

There are also attacking options in reserve in the form of Romain Esse and Eddie Nketiah, the latter having scored twice already in the competition this season from the bench.