Manager Oliver Glasner confirmed in Friday's pre-match press conference that both Ebere Eze and Marc Guéhi were set to return for the game, stating: “It’s very positive news – both of them are fit.

"Both trained – the players were off after Sunday and we started yesterday preparing them for the Man United game.

“Both trained yesterday in the full session and again today, so it looks good. If everything continues as we expect, both will be in the squad.”