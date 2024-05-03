On transfer speculation surrounding his players…

I’m always optimistic because all these players have contracts with Crystal Palace.

It’s May, and many situations can change, so nothing is 100 percent. [Marc] is under contract, he's a good player, he's our captain, so I'm very positive and confident that he plays for Crystal Palace.

[Regarding speculation regarding Manchester United] I read somewhere that almost the whole squad of Man Utd is available, so maybe we can get 10 from them! I don't know what will happen, but there's always an audition. Every game is an audition for the players and for us as a team, so we want to show us from our best side regarding football.

We’ve had some great performances in the last weeks, we had some great results in the last weeks, and now it's up to us to continue playing with this confidence, playing with this intensity, and playing with this passion until the end of the season.

It's a good moment, Monday night football against Man Utd at Selhurst Park. We will give our best, do our best, so that we will have the next win.

On his recent trip to the United States…

My generation already retired, so I'm a big Michael Jordan fan! It's my age, and I really got up many times in the nights [to watch], unfortunately, in playing life. Now it's not so much again, so I need my sleep now, I'm older!

But yeah, it was a trip planned for several weeks, because it was when Man Utd was moved to Monday, we knew there would be some days off, especially after three games in six days, so the players also need these days, and we planned this trip, meeting our co-owners.

I was lucky that the [Philadelphia] 76ers had a playoff game against the New York Knicks, but they lost yesterday game six, so now they're up in the play-offs. But yeah, it was a fantastic experience.

They lost game four, so we talked about game five, what they could do at Madison Square Garden, and I think Steve [Parish] and I gave good advice to them, because they could win at Madison Square Garden! Now it went wrong and they lost! Our discussion was about basketball.