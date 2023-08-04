From 2002 onwards, they won seven titles back-to-back, and began to make an impact at the European level. Three quarter-final near misses and a semi-final in 2010 were the closest they came to glory on a continental level.

After their hold on the league title was relinquished, a fallow decade followed. The highlight came in the COVID disrupted 2019/20 season, when they returned to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in a decade, beating Juventus and Manchester City before losing out to Bayern Munich.

Their poor league finish the same season meant it would be their last foray into European competition for some time – a 7th place finish meant they failed to quality for Europe for the first time in 24 years.

The boss

World Cup winner Laurent Blanc has extensive knowledge of English football, becoming a surprise signing for Manchester United and replacing Jaap Stam in 2001 at 36-years-old. It brought to an end a stellar career, taking in Napoli, Barcelona and Inter Milan – as well as 97 international appearances. He managed France and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Lyon, winning three league titles in the process.