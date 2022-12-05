The players settled into their surroundings before an intense week of training and matches in which they will face Trabzonspor (7th December, 16:00) and Napoli (11th December, 15:00).
They completed their first training session on Monday morning, being put through their paces in the Turkish sun.
The Palace squad
- Tayo Adaramola
- Kofi Balmer
- Jack Butland
- Nathaniel Clyne
- Cheick Doucouré
- Malcolm Ebiowei
- Odsonne Edouard
- Eberechi Eze
- Nathan Ferguson
- John-Kymani Gordon
- Vicente Guaita
- Marc Guéhi
- Will Hughes
- Sam Johnstone
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
- James McArthur
- Luka Milivojević
- Tyrick Mitchell
- Michael Olise
- Chris Richards
- Jaïro Riedewald
- Jeffrey Schlupp
- James Tomkins
- Joel Ward
- Jack Wells-Morrison
- Joe Whitworth
- Wilfried Zaha