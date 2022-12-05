On training, Head of Sports Science Mike Eglon told Palace TV: "We gave the lads a bit of time away to mentally refresh and physically refresh. Gave them a winter programme to do for one week and had a good of training last week, with a couple of double sessions to get them back in the swing of things.

"Now we're here in Turkey we have a really good games programme, playing Trabzonspor and Napoli, so it'll be tough opposition and hopefully a good week."

You can hear more from Mike above.