The lads left from Copers Cope early on Sunday morning and landed that evening, before travelling to the Regnum Carya hotel and relaxing with the England v Senegal game on. You can see them arrive above.

This is the south Londoners' third trip to Turkey, having previously competed in Samsun in the 1998 Intertoto Cup and played two friendlies there in 1995. The Eagles have never faced Napoli or Trabzonspor, however.