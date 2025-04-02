Coming quickly off the back of Saturday’s win over Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Eagles kick-off a busy, but potentially glorious, two-month end to the Premier League season at St. Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday evening (19:45 BST).

Coming up against a Southampton side with just two Premier League wins so far this season, Devenny says that the mentality of Palace’s group will see them match their opponents for desire, fuelled by their hunger for victory in every contest.

“For us, as I said, it's that desire to win every game,” Devenny explained.

“But no game is easy – it's the Premier League, it's probably the best in the world. No matter who you're coming up against, it's going to be tough, and it's going to be a hard ask.

“That's when we need to focus on our game plan and our gameplay. Hopefully that will speak for itself, because we've been doing it well recently – so it's just continuing that on.

“To be fair, I think as a group, we're always positive. I feel like no matter who we come up against, we always believe that we can win the game.

“That in itself is such a good mindset to have, because we believe in ourselves. No matter who we play against, we can always win.”