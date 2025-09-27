This interview is an excerpt from today's Crystal Palace v Liverpool match programme - you can find out how to read the whole interview by clicking HERE.

Back in August, it was a dramatic return to Wembley for the Eagles in the Community Shield, as Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring early for Liverpool, curling home inside four minutes, before Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled from the spot for Crystal Palace.

Jeremie Frimpong’s mishit cross had restored Liverpool’s lead moments later, but in the closing stages of the second-half, Ismaïla Sarr made it 2-2 with a smart finish from Adam Wharton’s exquisite through ball.

Just as the match itself had proven a thriller, so too did the subsequent penalty shoot-out: Dean Henderson produced a brilliant save from Alexis Mac Allister, before Ebere Eze was denied by Alisson; Cody Gakpo briefly equalised before Sarr restored our lead; Henderson saved, again, from Harvey Elliott; and Borna Sosa hit the bar for Palace. Dominik Szoboszlai needed to score to keep Liverpool in it – he did.

But up stepped 21-year-old Devenny with the pick of the penalties, crashing his effort into the top-right corner of the goal to give Palace glory at Wembley again.