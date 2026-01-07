A first win in six Premier League matches will be the target for Devenny and the Eagles tonight, against a team whom they have won five of their six matches under Glasner – albeit with this season’s Villa on an impressive recent run of 11 wins in their last 12 matches.

A number of Palace’s recent performances have seen them come undone in the second-half of matches, particularly from set-pieces – and Devenny says he and his teammates have been working hard on the training ground to turn that aspect of the game around, and translate some of their otherwise positive showings into more points.

“We work on it every day and just try to stop these opportunities, which are probably happening too often,” Devenny noted, speaking to Premier League Productions. “But I think we're more than capable of preventing this.

“There’s been luck at some points and good deliveries from other teams. But for us, it's just about finding the opportunities to defend them better, to be more aggressive and make sure that we're the ones coming out on top. We're working on that and we have been working on that.

“You can have no doubts in these situations and I think that's what we've highlighted as well. We need to be the ones that are strong, we need to be the ones saying ‘we're going to win this ball’. There are a lot of factors that play into that but again, the little 1% margins could help us a lot.”