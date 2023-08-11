In his first season as a Palace player, he lit up a particularly chilly New Year’s encounter at Selhurst Park, picking up the ball inside his own half and dancing around four or five defenders before nonchalantly stroking the ball into the back of the net.

At Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture, he did it all over again. There was no way to stop him.

Sheffield United have been in the Championship since then, but their promotion this season means another attempt at stopping Eze, who finished last season in blistering form with 10 goals to his name – and earned an England debut as a result.

The Palace No. 10 is looking forward to getting back to Premier League action, and at Sheffield United in particular.