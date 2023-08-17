Not Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal, nor Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich, not Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund, nor Pedri at Barcelona, could top our No. 7's total of 11 assists.

That's some achievement for the winger – who this afternoon signed a new four-year contract with Crystal Palace.

Indeed, only Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Leandro Trossard set up more goals for their teammates. His first was all the way back in September 2022; his last on the final day against Nottingham Forest.

And against Leeds United in April, Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history – at 21 years and 118 days old – to assist three goals in the same game from open play. Quite the feat.

Watch below for a taste of what is to come for Palace when Olise returns from his current long-term injury.