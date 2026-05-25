Thank you very much! So first of all, congratulations to Arsenal for winning the league. You really deserved it.

And now, to all of you.

What I learned in more than two years here is that usually you should always agree with the Chairman. But today, I don't have to agree, because he said the best day possibly was the FA Cup Final at Wembley... but I think the best day is still to come in three days at Leipzig!

And the second thing I have to say, because I thought about it the last couple of days... I would like to mention one thing, and then I'll hand the mic over!

I got so many nice messages from you, and I told the players today before the game. And I think this is for me the most important thing, because in sports it's always a little bit up and down. You can win, you can lose like today. You can have an offside goal or whatever.

But I got so many messages where you said the team gave us belief. And I think this is the most important thing, not just in sport, but in life.

If somebody believes in you, this is the best feeling you can have. And so you gave us the belief that everything is possible, and that's why we go for the third trophy on Wednesday.

And then at the end, as Steve said, two years and two months ago I arrived. I think you didn't know me really, I came from abroad. I came as a stranger and now after two years, I feel like I'm a South Londoner.

Thank you very much for this!

Subsequently speaking to Palace TV, Glasner added: