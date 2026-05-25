Yes, to be very honest, for me it's not over. With the big game at Leipzig, it still doesn't feel it's over, I have no thoughts on it. But yes, I know it was my last game here at Selhurst, and the first game was here at Selhurst against Burnley, a 3-0 win.
In this, I don't know, 60 games probably we had at home, we had so many big wins and of course we had some tough defeats, but overall I enjoyed every time entering Selhurst Park.
I always enjoyed our support, I always enjoyed managing these players, so it was a fantastic more-than-two years. I really just can say and want to say thank you to everyone, of course to the fans who always supported the players, my staff and me, and who always believed in us from day number one.
They had a huge belief, and we really always tried to deliver, we always tried to give them back what we can, and I think we all shared some great moments here at Selhurst, and of course at Wembley, and hopefully another great moment at Leipzig.
So yes, it feels a little bit strange, because I know it was the last time, but for me it doesn't feel like it's the last time.
I think I mentioned it, because this is my feeling, I arrived as a stranger and I will leave as a South Londoner – because I was a stranger, to be honest, South London was strange for me as well, and you see now what's possible.
Living in some very challenging times right now all over the world, and migration is a big topic, so I'm a migrant, and now I feel I will leave as one of South London’s, and this shows if you are open to the culture, and of course when the people here are open to me, then it's possible to find a great way together and have great times, and I can just tell from my side.
It’s more than two really amazing years, and for me it's all about sports, and you can have some good moments and some bad moments, but for me I will always remember these two years as great two years of my life, and that's the best thing I can tell everybody.