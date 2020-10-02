The recently signed Palace midfielder is in-line to make his first international appearance while representing the Eagles, after his call-up before joining was curtailed through a fitness concern.

Fixtures

The Young Lions will play the below matches.

14:00 BST, 7th October: Andorra U21s v England U21s

19:30 BST, 13th October: England U21s v Turkey U21s

Eze currently has six Under-20 caps and has made three Under-21 appearances. Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how he fares.

Best of luck, Eberechi!

