Joachim Andersen was part of two emotionally-charged matches with Denmark, as Christian Eriksen made a goalscoring return to the national side after his cardiac arrest at the European Championships last summer.
The defender played in the 4-2 loss to the Netherlands, before starting and keeping a clean sheet in Copenhagen against Serbia.
Earlier this international break, Michael Olise earned his first France Under-21s cap in a 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands on Thursday night.
Olise came on in the 64th-minute as the Bleuets led 1-0. They were looking to make amends for a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands last September and consolidate their place atop Group H in the U21 European Championship qualifiers. Olise was closely involved, setting up the initial move and making the cross which led to the Bleuets' second.
Olise has represented France Under-18s twice, and is eligible to play for them, England, Nigeria and Algeria.
Joachim Andersen - Denmark
- 26th March: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Andersen played the full game)
- 29th March: Denmark 3-0 Serbia (Andersen played 67 minutes)
Jordan Ayew - Ghana
- 25th March: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria (Ayew played 92 minutes)
- 29th March: Nigeria 1-1 Ghana (Ayew started as Ghana qualified on away goals)
Christian Benteke - Belgium
- 26th March: Ireland 2-2 Belgium (Benteke came on in the 83rd-minute)
- 29th March: Belgium 3-0 Burkina Faso (Benteke came on in the 69th minute, scoring soon after)
Conor Gallagher, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell - England
- 26th March: England 2-1 Switzerland (Gallagher and Guéhi started, and Mitchell came on as a substitute. Gallagher earned an assist for England’s third)
- 29th March: England 3-0 Ivory Coast (Mitchell started, playing 62 minutes. Gallagher came on as an 80th minute substitute)
Cheikhou Kouyaté - Senegal
- 25th March: Egypt 1-0 Senegal (Kouyaté played 90 minutes)
- 29th March: Senegal 1-0 Egypt (Kouyaté came on as a late substitute as Senegal won on penalties)
Michael Olise - France Under-21s
- 24th March: France 2-0 Faroe Islands (Olise came on in the 64th-minute)
- 28th March: France 5-0 Northern Ireland (Olise did not play)
Wilfried Zaha - Côte d’Ivoire
- 25th March: France 2-1 Côte d’Ivoire (Zaha played 84 minutes)
- 29th March: England 3-0 Côte d’Ivoire (Zaha did not feature)