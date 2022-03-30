The biggest story was at home, where Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guéhi made their England debuts against Switzerland, with Guéhi starting - alongside Conor Gallagher, who grabbed an assist - and Mitchell coming on as a substitute.

The latter made an impression and was rewarded with a first start three days later, as he was part of a defence to keep a clean sheet against Côte d’Ivoire. Gallagher was also introduced in the second-half.

