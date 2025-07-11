It’s hard to narrow it down to just five games in the 100 competitive fixtures the two sides have played, but we will continue to roll the clock back once more to October 1989 for the first-ever clash between Palace and Millwall in the top flight of English football.
Palace had secured promotion via the play-offs in the season prior, while the Lions had been promoted a season earlier and had a 10th place finish under their belt.
Enter: Ian Wright and Mark Bright. After going a goal down early on, the dynamic duo up top for Palace quickly turned the tide and saw the boys in red and blue head into half-time with a 3-1 lead.
A quick-fire brace from Wright and a goal on the stroke of half-time from Bright looked to have set Palace on their way in the second-half with that lead, however Millwall fought back to make it 3-3.
Then, in the 88th minute, Wright picked out Bright who smashed it into the top corner to make it 4-3 and secure the points. Millwall finished bottom of the league at the end of the 1989/90 season and have never returned to the top flight since.
Watch the highlights in the video below!