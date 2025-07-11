Without further ado, we have to start with the most recent meeting between the two sides: the 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fifth round last season.

While it was initially overshadowed by the early injury to Jean-Philippe Mateta, Palace rallied together and fought their way past Millwall to progress into the quarter-finals and eventually all the way to the Royal Box at Wembley to lift the trophy in May.

Mateta recovered from the injury to continue banging in the goals as the season went on, and while he lifted the FA Cup and got his medal - he also provided some of the best footage we’ve ever seen.

