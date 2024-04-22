If the 1-0 win at Premier League title-chasing Liverpool was impressive for the resilience, tenacity and spirit on display, Sunday’s 5-2 win over West Ham was equally so – throwing in some sheer flair to add to the Eagles' dominance of the game.

It was a performance for Palace fans to savour – including these five aspects…

The goals

We could easily end our list here – each of the five goals was delightful in its own right.

The superb build-up play for the first – zippy, quick, packed full of flair and capped by a rare Michael Olise header, his first for the club.