Odsonne Edouard scored the only goal as the Eagles dispatched Sheffield United, in a game which they could have won by more – including seeing two goals ruled out for narrow offsides.

Here are five things we loved about an ideal Saturday afternoon…

Passing with ‘flying colours’

How good was new man Jefferson Lerma?

The Colombian midfielder displayed the quality to explain why he has 35 international caps and was named Bournemouth’s Player of the Season last time out. Roy Hodgson predicted in his pre-match press conference that the fans would love him, and he was not wrong.

Winning 100% of his tackles, 12 out of 13 aerial duels and having 82 touches of the ball, the stats back up what we saw with our naked eye: he was phenomenal.