Eagles supporters turned out in their droves to see Roy Hodgson’s side step up their preparations towards the Chicago Nations Cup match against the Colombian champions at SeatGeek Stadium.

With scores of supporters dressed in red and blue, waving flags and more Palace paraphernalia, the players received a fantastic welcome onto the pitch for their second training session of the tour.

Guests who came along were invited from a number of local community schools, colleges and other community groups, making it a real family occasion at Lake Forest Academy.

What’s more, special guests present included Challenger the Eagle – the legendary American bald eagle, who is regarded as the most famous of his kind – and mascot Pete the Eagle, whose popularity saw him begin to build his own following out there too!

Check out the best of the photos from the session below.