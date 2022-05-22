Patrick Vieira and his players thanked the fans for their support throughout the season, as Palace registered famous home victories over Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd.
Crystal Palace's players and staff bid farewell to Selhurst Park this season with a lap of appreciation after beating Manchester United on the final day - check out the best shots in the gallery!
"I want to thank you very much for your support," Vieira told the crowd. "You’ve been unbelievable and it was a great experience for me.
"I loved every single home game. So thank you for your support and we’ll see you all next season with a higher ambition."
You can read Vieira's full address to the fans HERE.
Check out the best photos from the lap of appreciation in the gallery!
01 / 09