Vieira addresses the fans

18:25

Patrick Vieira is handed the microphone to address the Palace fans.

“It was really important for us,” he says of today’s victory. “We wanted to finish the really good season with a win and I can’t tell you how proud I am of the players. I really enjoyed working with every single player.

“The message is really clear and really simple. It’s been a really good season. I think we have to recognise the really hard work from the staff, the technical, press office, medical staff, all working really well.

“Of course what has been important is I strongly believe there is a really strong identity at the club. And a really strong relationship between you guys and the players and this is important to maintain. We had success at home and you supported us game after game. I will keep it really short but you can be really proud of the players.

“The work they do the challenge themselves, to work hard and work well. You guys can be really proud of the players.

“I want to thank you very much for your support. You’ve been unbelievable and it was a great experience for me. I loved every single home game. So thank you for your support and we’ll see you all next season with a higher ambition.”

18:20

The players are out on the pitch ready for the end of season presentations.

But first, there is a word for departing CEO Phil Alexander, who leaves the club after 26 years.

“Twenty-six years…its been an incredible ride,” he tells the fans. “For the club now to be playing its 10th season in the Premier League is unbelievable.

“We have exciting talent coming through the Academy, Palace women are going from strength to strength and our foundation does some brilliant work in the community.

“This is a wonderful time to be a Palace fan.”

Chairman Steve Parish adds his personal thanks.

“This club has been in admin twice, and twice this man has taken us through administration,” he says. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without Phil, so I thank him for that.”

Record breakers

18:12

It's been some season for Crystal Palace, and the stats tell a similar story. Today's result means the Eagles finish 2021/22 with:

Palace's fewest ever Premier League goals conceded

The club's first-ever Premier League positive goal difference

The fewest ever Premier League defeats

18:06

Enjoy that one, Palace fans?

All the reaction is still to come but first, check out the best shots from today's game.