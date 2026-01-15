The Eagles played out a remarkable 15 matches in all competitions in the 49 days between Saturday, 22nd November's trip to Wolves and last Saturday's FA Cup third-round match in the North-West – averaging a fixture every three days.

Oliver Glasner's side have had more time between games this week, however, and got fully stuck into training at a sunny – albeit crisp with the winter air – Copers' Cope in South London.

Saturday's game will mark our first trip to the Stadium of Light since September 2016, when Palace came back from two goals down in the second-half to triumph 3-2, thanks to strikes from Joe Ledley, James McArthur and Christian Benteke.

You can check out the best images from midweek training, ahead of Saturday's trip to Sunderland, below!