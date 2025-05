There was little sign of the pressure time of the season at Copers Cope, with training remaining as enjoyable – but crucially, as manager Oliver Glasner highlighted, competitive – as ever.

Palace still have a club-record Premier League points tally in their sights; a victory at Spurs would put the Eagles level with the record on 49 (achieved twice before, including last year), with two matches left to play after tomorrow.

Check out the best shots from training below!