As well as at Copers Cope training ground, the Eagles put on an open training session at Selhurst Park in midweek for supporters and their families to enjoy, with some 2,000 in attendance – the best of the photos are here, and video highlights below.
With Premier League fixtures set to come thick and fast, Palace’s players and staff enjoyed a productive week’s training ahead of the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.
It was then back to Beckenham for Glasner and his troops, as Palace look to upset Liverpool at Anfield for a second season running, following a 1-1 draw on Merseyside in 2022/23.
Jairo Riedewald was among the players returning to injury, whilst Michael Olise and several other stars stepped up their recoveries in the south London spring sunshine.
Check out the best snaps below!
