It was then back to Beckenham for Glasner and his troops, as Palace look to upset Liverpool at Anfield for a second season running, following a 1-1 draw on Merseyside in 2022/23.

Jairo Riedewald was among the players returning to injury, whilst Michael Olise and several other stars stepped up their recoveries in the south London spring sunshine.

Check out the best snaps below!