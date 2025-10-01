Fresh from the ecstasy of Saturday's last-minute win over Premier League champions Liverpool at Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner's FA Cup-winning Eagles have been building up to the historic occasion at the Motor Lublin Arena.

There, they will face reigning Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv, who possess a proud European history and who are unbeaten domestically in a remarkable 39 matches – a firm test for Glasner's side.

Palace trained in South London on Wednesday ahead before heading to the tarmac to board their flight to Poland – and you can enjoy the best photos from the first half of their day below!