Eze, Guéhi and Henderson have all been called up by Thomas Tuchel for England's senior side's pair of home World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia this month.

Wharton, meanwhile, is included in England's Under-21s squad and could feature against France or Portugal later this week – but will initially train with Tuchel's senior squad, before linking up with Lee Carsley's side.

“It was very close to bringing Adam in,” explained Tuchel to talkSPORT, speaking about his selection process. “Adam has come back from a long injury and has lately got his place back in the team, had minutes and played very impressively.

"We can clearly see, I can clearly see, the potential that he has. He’s looking for key passes. He’s bypassing opponents. He’s always thinking up front. He’s a good passer, a very strategic player.

“We decided to not pick him because we have the chance that he trains with us in the first days. In the end, we said we’d give him the chance to play for the U21s, give him the chance to be in our training in the first days, and we go from there. Adam is in exactly this mix of thoughts and decisions."

Enjoy the best first images of Palace's England quartet in our gallery below!