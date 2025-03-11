The Eagles are facing Norwegian side Hamarkameratene in a mid-season friendly in Spain and, while the match will be played behind-closed-doors, it will be shown on Palace TV+ for fans to enjoy.

Palace might not have been greeted with typical Marbella weather – a downpour in southern Spain yielding wet conditions out on the pitch for players and coaches alike.

But the group still found plenty of reasons to smile, with head tennis proving particularly popular throughout the squad – as you can see in the photo gallery below!

Click here to find out more about Palace TV+.